Daniel "Zach" McCormley
1978 - 2020
Daniel "Zach" McCormley

Fayetteville, PA - Daniel Zachary "Zack" McCormley, 42, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Frederick, MD.

Born February 3, 1978 in Towson, MD, he was the son of Patrick and Sharon (Henry) McCormley. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He graduated from Middletown Maryland High School and Sheffield School of Recording Arts in Towson, MD. He had a long career in music, audio and video production, quality control and studio recording.

He founded Hi-Desert Sound. He was a Back Line Technician for Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Brian Wilson, Nora Loft, John Fogerty and others.

His accomplishments include working on the Grammy albums of Bonnie Raitt, Slipstream, Jay Z, Lincoln Park Collision Course and Maroon Five, Live Friday the 13th.

Zack was also presented a platinum record to commemorate the sale of one million copies of Missy Elliott's album "So Addictive".

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Luke McCormley of Denver, CO; two sisters, Melenie McCormley Savko and Bridget McCormley Singer both of Fayetteville, PA; two nephews, Jacob and Gabriel Singer; and two nieces, Lana and Cara McCormley.

Services are pending at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

The family requests the omission of flowers however, memorial contributions may be made in Zack's name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Memories & Condolences
