Chambersburg - Obituary for Daniel Gilson Smith Jr.
Daniel Gilson Smith Jr. , 84, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of St. Thomas, passed away June 2, 2019 at The Shook Home. He was born on July 18, 1934 in Dry Run, Pennsylvania to Daniel and Elizabeth (Umbrell ) Smith. He had farmed in Dry Run until 1978 and then began working at Smith's Implements in Mercersburg as a service manager, and after retiring he worked at Sunnyway in Chambersburg. While farming in Dry Run he and a friend did custom farming and snow plowing during the winter months. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, and bowling. He was a member of Mt. Purnell and Path Valley Lions Club and the Dry Run Fire Company. He had been a member of the Dry Run American Legion, having received his 50 year plaque.
He is survived by his three children; Dana Smith of Fayetteville, Cindy (wife of John Zeigler) Smith of Dry Run, and Harold Smith of Greencastle, PA. He has five grandchidren; Josh, Brandi, Heather, Curtis and Andrew and four great-grandchildren; Madaline, Arvella, Kenna, and Brenley. He is survived by a sister, Virginia Gibbons of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by his wife Blanche Parson Smith in 2014.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg with Rev. Butch Neil officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Upper Path Valley Cemetery, Spring Run, PA.. The family request the omission of flowers and asks that memorial donations be sent to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 4, 2019