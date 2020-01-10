|
Daniel Smith Gallagher
Gettysburg, PA - Daniel Smith Gallagher, 48, of Gettysburg, PA, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born February 7, 1971, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Carole (Smith) Gallagher and the late Donald J. Gallagher of Chambersburg, PA.
Dan was a talented guitarist and song writer who performed regularly in the Gettysburg area, as well as throughout the mid-Atlantic region. He was well known as a member of the duo Dan & Ali, which often played at Garryowen Irish Pub in Gettysburg. Some of the other music groups that he performed with included Miss Lonelyheart, with whom he toured the United States on several occasions; Booker Lee and the County Fair; IDR; Heart Attack Machine, Clive Mooney Monkeyboot Meltdown; the Darby Beat; and El Kabong. He invested a lot of time and energy in helping to build and support the Gettysburg music scene, and was involved in a variety of informal collaborations and projects with other local musicians. Dan was a skilled instrument repairman and luthier. He worked for many years at Noteworthy Music in Gettysburg before starting Gallagher's Workbench, his own repair business. Dan was kind, generous, humble, and fun-loving.
In addition to his mother, Dan is survived by his two brothers, James Gallagher and his wife LaNelle, of Stockton, NJ, and Kevin Gallagher and his wife Heather, of Chambersburg; his sister, Anne Gallagher and her fiancé Derek Roden, of Gettysburg; his partner, Alison Freesland, of Gettysburg; and eight nieces and nephews: Donald, Dillon, Carin, Bridget, Corrine, Daniel, Clementine, and Sadie. Dan is also survived by many dear friends whom he considered to be part of his family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 West High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Joseph Carolin celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020