|
|
Daniel Timmons Sr.
Greencastle - Daniel L. Timmons Sr., age 85, of Greencastle, PA passed away on December 18, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Daniel was born in Antrim Township, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1934 to the late Newton and Nancy (Ebersole) Timmons.
Daniel married his wife, Joanne (Musselman) Timmons on February 19, 1955. A farmer most of his life, Daniel also worked in construction and was a co-owner of D & D Construction, LLC. He had attended four missions trips to Honduras, where he helped with various construction projects. He also took one missions trip to Texas. But, first and foremost, he enjoyed spending time with his large family, including various family vacations.
He was an active member of Hollowell BIC Church, where he served as an usher, board member and chair of the trustees (which included property management and maintenance).
Daniel is survived by his wife, Joanne, and his eight children, Rodney (Susan) Timmons, Daniel Timmons Jr., Melissa Varner, Douglas (Denise) Timmons, Linda (Douglas) Whittington, Kimberly (Ron) Taylor, Sandy (Steve) Delaney, Patti (Ed) Bricker. He also has 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandsons. One sister Dorcas Showalter.
Along with his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his siblings Nathan Timmons, Edward Timmons, June Lehman, and his grandchild, Isaac Timmons.
Funeral services will be held on Monday December 23 at 10:00 AM at the Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle with Pastors Melissa Varner, Steve Delaney, and Carlos Rosado officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Monday. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg on Tuesday morning December 24 at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Relief Center 4225 Molly Pitcher Highway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019