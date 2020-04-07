|
Daniel Wade Savary
Chambersburg - Daniel Wade Savary 62, of Chambersburg, died Sunday April 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Born on August 14,1957 in Tokoma Park, Maryland. He was the son of the late Betty and Clarence Savary. Dan worked at Knouse Food for 41 years. During that same time he served as a staff sergeant in the army reserves(Radio repair operator/military police). Dan's greatest source of relaxation was his butterflies. He was passionate about saving the monarchs. Dan was so proud to have tagged 25 monarchs this past September.
He was a member of a few local clubs but spent most of his time at the AMVETS. On Wednesday nights in the summer you could always find him throwing horseshoes.
Dan is survived by his wife of 39 years Tracey, his children Tara Cramer and Justin Savary; two grandchildren; sisters Nancy Propst, Patricia Wielman, and Jane Carey. He was preceded in death by daughter Amanda Ray Savary and brother Terry Savary. A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Dann's memory to www.monarchwatch.org/donate.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funer al-homes/chambersburg-pa/parklawns-funer al-home-inc/4706
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020