Danielle Garnett
Chambersburg - Danielle "Toody" Walker Garnett, 57, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born March 13, 1962 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Charles R. Walker of Silver Spring, MD and the late Diane Norman Keith. A 1980 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School, she was a US Army veteran. She attended John Wesley AME Zion Church in Chambersburg. Toody enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and was a fan of the Washington Redskins. A talker, she had a love for people, especially her family and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Christopher Gaines of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Amya, Jada, and Aubrey; her brother, Michael Walker of Chambersburg; her step-father, Ron Keith of Chambersburg; her step-mother, Anne Walker of Silver Spring; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Renata Moseley Harper and Pastor Vera Keith will officiate. Private interment will be in Lebanon Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from Noon-1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summit Health Cancer and Hematology , 22 St. Paul Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 18, 2019