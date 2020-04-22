|
Darlene K. Helman
Fayetteville, PA - Darlene K. Helman, age 73, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. Born April 21, 1946, in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy Henry Keebaugh.
A 1964 graduate of McConnellsburg High School, Mrs. Helman worked for Helping hands and for years, she provided private home care. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Kendon
She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Helman of Hagerstown, MD, three siblings, Cheryl Alleman (husband Roger) of Chambersburg, PA, Delores Mills of Greencastle, PA, and Douglas Keebaugh of McConnellsburg, PA; three grandchildren, Michael Moore of Shippensburg, PA, Brittaney Helman of IA, and Kendon Helman of Three Springs, PA; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Helman; a son, Brian Helman; sisters, Patricia Martin, and Debbie Seville; two brothers, Mark and Larry Keebaugh; and her companion, Dennis Allen.
Darlene requested that there be no viewing and that services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020