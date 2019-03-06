|
Darlene Raynes
Chambersburg - Darlene Ann Raynes, 63, of Chambersburg passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 7, 1955 in Cheverly, Maryland, the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Angela "Ann" (Lastner) Austin. Darlene lived most of her life in Prince Georges County,m Maryland and was an avid Redskin fan.
Darlene is survived by her mother, Angela and her two sons; Jason M. (husband of Frances) Raynes and Jacob J. (husband of Ashley) Walker, four grandchildren: Kylie (wife of Parker) Fallon, Melina and Caleb Raynes and Brighton F.A.Walker.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diana (Austin) Sheets France, and brother, Raymond F. Austin, Jr.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 6, 2019