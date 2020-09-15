1/1
Darren Haulman
Darren Haulman

Mercersburg - Darren Chester Haulman, 54, of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania passed away suddenly September 10, 2020 at Nags Head, NC. He was born on January 30, 1966 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Harold and Delores (Keebaugh) Haulman. He had worked at Letterkenny Army Depot as a sheet metal mechanic for the past eighteen years. He loved working on cars, motorcycles, spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing in several pool leagues. He was a member of the Mercersburg Legion and Moose Clubs.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debra Keefer Haulman and their two children: Autumn Coerver of Shippensburg and Cody Stine of Mercersburg. He has six siblings: Dave Haulman, Merle Haulman, Stephanie Glass, Diann Jones, Todd Glass, and Carol Flory. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Haulman Sr. and his mother Delores Keebaugh Flory, his step-father, Frank Flory, a brother, Danny Haulman and a sister, Yolanda Glass.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a viewing on Friday Sept. 18, from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com








Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
