1/1
David A. Pryor
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Pryor

Waynesboro - Mr. David A. Pryor, 60, of Waynesboro, died Monday morning, August 10, 2020 in Waynesboro.

Born October 12, 1959 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Edna C. (Guessford) Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.

David graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1977.

He was currently employed with the Chambersburg Area School District as a building and grounds crew supervisor. He had been with the school district for over 33 years.

David was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, both of Waynesboro and was an active member of the Autism Society. He was a former member of Eagles Club, Inc. and Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 1758, both of Waynesboro and Moose Lodge #842, Chambersburg.

He was a loving father who loved spending time with his children, including football games with his daughter and kayaking with his son. He also enjoyed his friends, being outdoors, carpentry, working on his house, and working on cars. He was known as dependable Dave. Always ready to lend a hand with a smile.

He is survived by his longtime wife, Lisa M. (Gillespie) Pryor; two children, Meaghan E. Pryor of Sunny Isles Beach, FL and Matthew D. Pryor of Waynesboro; one expectant granddaughter on the way; three siblings, Ronald Pryor of Waynesboro, Linda Bibb of Waynesboro, and Janice McLaughlin of Fairfield, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Monn, Joan Bream, and Dorothy "Dot" Reed; and one brother, Kenneth Pryor.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society, P.O. Box 101, Enola, PA 17025.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved