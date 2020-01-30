|
David and Kelly Izer
Chambersburg - David H. Izer, 64, of Chambersburg entered his eternal home on January 28, 2020 at the home of his daughter surrounded by his family. He was born July 19, 1955 in Waynesboro Pa. the son of the late Harry Izer, Jr. and Grace Scott Izer. He owned and operated M.E. Landis Aluminum, working hard for many years to support his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Family was everything to David, he had a huge heart, great sense of humor and a quick wit. He was a very kind man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family at their cabin. His hobbies included cooking on the grill and working in the yard. David also enjoyed traveling to Florida with his wife to visit extended family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kelly Faye Izer, whom he married on October 23, 1981 and a brother Daniel O. Izer. He joined Kelly 17 days after her passing to spend eternity together. He is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Bell(Tim Morris), Mount Juliet TN; Angela (Marvin) Cole, Jr., Shippensburg PA; three granddaughters, Deidre Yeager, California; Alexis Coldsmith and Jessica Cole both of Shippensburg Pa; two grandsons Justin Cole, Shippensburg and Noah Kin, Chambersburg, and a great granddaughter Freya Greicar, Shippensburg PA. Five sisters, Nancy LaFreniere(Richard), Carol Gratton(Bernard), Ann Chocha(Alan), Pamela Bell and Amy Lynch. Two brothers, Gary Izer(Julia) and Alan Izer(Ellen). A funeral service for both David and Kelly will be held on 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Delany officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to The Spring Church, 800 S. 4th Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sellersfuneralhome.com.
