David B. McCartney
David B. McCartney

Chambersburg - David B. McCartney, 65, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home.

Born July 26, 1955 in Huntingdon, he was the son of the late Dean and Genevieve (Baker) McCartney.

Dave was a retired truck driver, having driven for TTG, North & South and Swift. He also had driven for Zuggs Farms in Mifflintown. He had been employed for a time at T B Woods and was also a forklift operator.

Dave was a life member of Friendship Engine & Hose Company #1, Chambersburg and was active in the Fire Police. He loved hunting, fishing and attending races.

A very giving person, he will be sadly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Robin Crotsley, Joyce McCartney and Sue worthy and 2 brothers: Lester and Steve.

Surviving are his wife: Shirley (Swope) McCartney; son: Ron (Amber) McCartney of Kistler; daughter: Darlene Varner of Mapleton Depot; step children: Tonya (Gary) Schooley and Theresa (Mike) Smith), all of Spring Run; Angela (Grover, Jr.) Morris and Clarence (Jennifer) Miller, Jr., all of Chambersburg. Also surviving are his twin sister: Donna (William) Krape of Gettysburg and 4 brothers: John of Willow Hill; Melvin of Calvin, PA; Robert of Huntingdon and Terry (Deanna) of Georgia; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A. M. Friday, September 11, 2020 from the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 until 8 P. M. and also on Friday from 10 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Haven Rest Memorial Park, Shirleysburg.

Current COVID-19 Restrictions and Guidelines for the Commonwealth of PA will be enforced.

On-line condolences a www.ronanfh.com




Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 258-9863
