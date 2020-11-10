David BoyceDavid Boyce, 88, formerly of Newville and Shippensburg, died early Monday morning, Nov. 9, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home.He was born in Lakewood, OH the son of Arthur and Ellen (McKay) Boyce.Surviving are his children: Daniel Boyce (Bernadette) of Midlothian, VA, David R. Boyce (Donna) of Toledo, OR, Timothy S. Boyce of Dallas, TX and Suzanne Boyce (Timothy) of Apollo, PA; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and a brother: Alan Boyce (Barbara) of Mooresville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Arthur John Boyce, Dr.Ted Boyce and Frances Sohl.David was an avid hiker and outdoorsman. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.A private service with military honors and inurnment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at the convenience of his family.Funeral arrangements by the John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg, PA.