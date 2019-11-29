|
David Christian Fogelsanger
Winchester, VA - David Christian Fogelsanger, 95, of Winchester, VA, formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Mr. Fogelsanger was born in 1924 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, Greencastle, PA, son of the late Fred W. and Verdie M. Hartman Fogelsanger. He was of the Protestant faith.
David was a graduate of Greencastle High School, Class of 1942, Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II with the rank of Radioman First Class. Mr. Fogelsanger was awarded the European Theater Ribbon, Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, Victory Medal, and the American Theater Ribbon.
He was a self-employed tailor and he owned and operated his own Custom Tailor Shop in Chambersburg, PA before moving to Winchester.
Mr. Fogelsanger retired as a manager for the J. Schoeneman Company in Winchester, VA. He was also an artist and photographer.
He married Ruth Anna Fields on February 22, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2009.
David is survived by a sister, Marie Everly and her husband, William, of Winchester, Virginia.
Preceding him in death are his sisters, Anna Rebecca "Becky" Rock, Elsie G. Rhodes, and infant sisters, Dorothy and Edna.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local , 124 Park St STE 100, Vienna, VA 22180, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019