David F. Wagaman
Waynesboro - Mr. David F. Wagaman, 86, of Masters Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 in his home.
Born March 4, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary (Carbaugh) Wagaman.
Mr. Wagaman served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He and his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Frances G. (Bakner) Wagaman, were married February 21, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Wagaman was employed by Good Lumber Company, Staley's Texaco and Hess Manufacturing Company. He retired in 1997.
He was a member of Waynesboro Bible Church and Joe Stickell American Legion Post # 15.
Mr. Wagaman enjoyed hunting, fishing, doing farm work and tractors.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Bonnie Wagaman Millhouse and her husband, Gary of Saratoga, WY, David A. Wagaman and his wife, Glenda and Dennis R. Wagaman and his wife, Christy, all of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Eric Millhouse, Tawnya Saier and Mark Wagaman; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and nine brothers.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at
www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 11, 2019