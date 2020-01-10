|
|
David Girard Dionne
Chambersburg - David Girard Dionne, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, January 6, 2020 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 19, 1940 in Meriden, CT, he was a son of the late Girard and Ursula Stickle Dionne. David retired from the US Navy in 1977 after twenty years of service during which time he served in Vietnam and was part of the fall of Saigon. He also served aboard the USS Hornet and played an active role in both the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 recoveries. Following his military service he was employed in IT with Fed Ex, retiring in 2006. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA and was a former Scoutmaster.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Sokol Dionne whom he married September 2, 1961; two sons, Jeffrey D. Dionne and wife Karyn of Poulsbo, WA and Mark C. Dionne and wife Georgina of Austin, TX; five grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Dionne and wife Peggy of Sun City, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Gawlak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Purple Heart or to a local .
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020