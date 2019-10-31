Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gladfelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gray "Trucker Dave" Gladfelter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gray "Trucker Dave" Gladfelter Obituary
David Gray "Trucker Dave" Gladfelter

Greencastle, PA - David "Trucker Dave" Gray Gladfelter, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 1, 1949, in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin States and Mary Gladfelter.

A 1969 graduate of CASHS, Dave went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy and then into the trucking industry. He was a self-employed driver for the last 20 years. Trucker Dave was a member of Macedonia United Brethren Church, the American Legion Post 612 in St. Thomas, PA, the Moose Club in Mercersburg and Crescent City, FL, St. Thomas Sportsman's Club, and the Azalea Auto Club in Pallatka, FL. He enjoyed racing and classic cars.

Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Sharon Shindle Gladfelter, whom he married July 2, 1981, two children, David Gladfelter II of Chambersburg, PA and Jennifer Appleby (husband Randy) of Edenville, PA; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 AM at Macedonia United Brethren Church, 11887 Worleytown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastor Gale Ruble will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -