|
|
David Gray "Trucker Dave" Gladfelter
Greencastle, PA - David "Trucker Dave" Gray Gladfelter, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 1, 1949, in Huntingdon, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin States and Mary Gladfelter.
A 1969 graduate of CASHS, Dave went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Navy and then into the trucking industry. He was a self-employed driver for the last 20 years. Trucker Dave was a member of Macedonia United Brethren Church, the American Legion Post 612 in St. Thomas, PA, the Moose Club in Mercersburg and Crescent City, FL, St. Thomas Sportsman's Club, and the Azalea Auto Club in Pallatka, FL. He enjoyed racing and classic cars.
Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Sharon Shindle Gladfelter, whom he married July 2, 1981, two children, David Gladfelter II of Chambersburg, PA and Jennifer Appleby (husband Randy) of Edenville, PA; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 AM at Macedonia United Brethren Church, 11887 Worleytown Rd, Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastor Gale Ruble will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019