|
|
David H. Martin
Chambersburg - David H. Martin, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Menno Village. Born January 26, 1928 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Jacob B. and Minnie M. Smith Martin. A farmer early in his life, he was the former owner and founder of David H. Martin Excavating. He also enjoyed time spent as a charter bus driver. Mr. Martin was a member and former trustee of the Chambersburg Mennonite Church. He was active with Mennonite Disaster Services and volunteered at Menno Haven. In his later years he enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma L. Witmer Martin, whom he married November 25, 1947; three sons, Edwin D. Martin and wife Judith of Fayetteville, Jeryl L. Martin and wife Glenda, and David Henry Martin and wife Janet, all of Shippensburg; his daughter, Charlene Gingrich and husband Brian of Chambersburg; twelve grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Baer of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Luella Shank and Martha Witmer; a brother, Rev. Paul Martin; and a son-in-law, David Gingrich.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Chambersburg Mennonite Church, 1800 Philadelphia Avenue, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Vernon Isner and Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Private interment will be in the Chambersburg Mennonite Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Menno Haven Benevolent Care, payable to Menno Haven, Inc., c/o Menno Haven Gift Planning Services, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 25, 2019