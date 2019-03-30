|
David Hershey
Shippensburg - David C. Hershey, 63, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania passed away March 27, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1955 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Earl and Ethel Irene (Slike) Hershey. He had retired from Letterkenny Army Depot where he had been a quality Assurance Inspector for ten years. He enjoyed golfing, dining out, especially for seafood, taking his dog for rides and watching television.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen (Kessler) Hershey. He is survived by a sister, Dawn C. Wagner of Shippensburg and two brothers, Dennis C. (husband of Teresa) Hershey of Chambersburg and Douglas C. Hershey of Chambersburg. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Deborah and Tyola Hershey.
A memorial service will be held April 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church with Brittany Hoke conducting the service. The family will receive friends from 6:00 till 7:00 PM at the church. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 30, 2019