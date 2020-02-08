|
David J. Hoover
Newburg - David J. Hoover, 91, of Newburg, departed this life on the evening of Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Green Ridge Village, Newville. He was born on October 26, 1928, in Upper Mifflin Twp., Cumberland Co., a son of the late Charlie M. and Anna E. (Mowery) Hoover. David married the love of his life, Mary Louise Piper on September 9, 1953, in the Amberson Presbyterian Church. She preceded him in death on September 19, 1979. David worked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike as a tunnel guard for over forty years while also operating the family dairy farm along with his sons. He was a long-time member of the Newburg United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed going to socialize at Kenny's Auction in Chambersburg. David also liked to collect scale models of tractors, although he had enough of the real, full sized kind as well. He is survived by three children, Marlin D. Hoover and wife Barbara, Melinda L. Diehl and husband Stephen, and Darwin J. Hoover, all of Newburg; four grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Hoover and fiancé, Drew Reed of Shippensburg, Joshua T. Diehl and fiancé Emily Wolford of Shippensburg, Julianna L. Bender and husband Daniel of Newburg, and Jennie D. Mazzone and husband Tosh of Huntingdon; five great grandchildren, Witten Bakner, Morgan Diehl, Owen and Clara Bender, and Esme Mazzone; his brother, George Hoover and wife Eleanor of Newburg; his sister, Anna Piper of Newburg; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Newburg United Methodist Church. The Rev. Judi Herrold will officiate. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newburg United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020