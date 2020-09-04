David J. Parsons
Shade Gap - David J. Parsons, 59, of Shade Gap, PA received his eternal healing on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 surrounded by his family at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born on May 5, 1961 in Huntingdon PA, he was the son of the late Ellsworth H. and Norma V. (Robinson) Parsons. He married Shiela M. (Swailes) Parsons on September 16, 1995 at their residence. Mrs. Parsons survives at home with their two children.
Mr. Parsons is survived by son Jonathan and daughter Elizabeth, both at home. Also surviving are brothers Ronald L. Parsons and wife Karena, of Hagerstown, MD, Barry E. Parsons and wife Eileen, of Edenville, PA and Edward H. Parsons and wife Sharon of Blairs Mills, PA.
He was a peace-loving man, a loving father, a man of strong faith, and a member of the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Parsons spent many years working for PENNDOT as an equipment operator, accumulating numerous safety awards during his tenure.
He enjoyed operating equipment and at home was a dedicated, lifelong farmer.
In his recent stint with cancer, he developed a good friendship with Pastor Chip at the cancer center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 11691 Circle St, Shade Gap, PA with Pastor Chip Gordon providing the eulogy and Pastor Richard Fluke officiating. Interment will be made at Salem Cemetery, Blairs Mills, PA. Friends may call at the church from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Masks are welcomed and not required. Social distancing is by individual discretion.
Online condolences and further information can be found at www.martinrbrownfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA.