|
|
David Pollock, Jr.
Chambersburg - David R. Pollock, Jr., 68, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 29, 1951, in Mt. Union, PA, he was the son of Viola (Brown) Pollock and the late David Pollock, Sr.
A United States Army Veteran, David honorably served as a Green Beret from 1971 to 1972. Following his service, he was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg for 36 years, as a Preservation Specialist, until his retirement in 2011. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League in Chambersburg, and also attended church at The Open Door Church. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and camping at Raystown Lake every summer. He cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially when cooking them dinner as he sang classic country.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his son, David R. Pollock, III, of Chambersburg, PA; sister Penny Mitchell and her husband, Brian, of Lebanon, PA, brother Denny Pollock and his wife Leann, of McConnellsburg, PA; best friend, Bill Walke and his wife Vonnie, of Chambersburg, PA; and his K-9 pal, Louie.
A memorial service for David will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastors Mike Sanders and Carl McKee will officiate. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the church. Military honors will be provided by members of the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door Church at the above address. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020