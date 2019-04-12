|
David Sowers
North Port, FL - David Sowers, 80, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, in Venice, Florida. He had suffered a heart attack on March 10 and had ongoing complications from diabetes.
He was a 1956 graduate of Shippensburg High School and varsity letter winner in three sports. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked in the Federal Service for 35 years at the Letterkenny Army Depot. He enjoyed hunting, golf, tennis, pinochle, and dominos.
He was born on July 7, 1938, in Cleversburg, the son of George and Ruth Sowers. He had six sisters and two brothers, all but two of whom passed away before him.
His first wife, Barbara, died of cancer in 2004. His wife of 14 years, Judy, survives him. His three children from his first marriage also survive him -- Michael (MaryLynn) of Plainfield, Illinois; Brian (Suzanne) of Arlington, Virginia; and Beth (Dave Martin) of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Four stepchildren, Robin Starr, and Scott, William, and Dawne Tracy, also survive him. He had 11 grandchildren: Michaela and David James Sowers, Katie Haught, Nicholas Sabatini, and Torin, Storm, Erica, Tanner, Kayla, William, and Tyler Tracy. He also had one great-granddaughter, Camille Haught.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, April 16, at 2 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 12, 2019