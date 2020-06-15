David W. Slothower
Winter Garden, FL - David W. Slothower, 51, of Winter Garden, Fl, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 13, 2020. He was the son of William and Joanne Slothower of Chambersburg, Pa. David was a graduate of Chambersburg Senior High school and Penn State University. He moved to Florida in 1995 where he met and married Susan Vanderberg in 2002. David was known for his unique sense of humor and he was an avid supporter of Penn State sports and a fan of the Washington Capitals hockey team. David was a skilled technician in the audio visual technologies and in 2011 he and Susan established their own business, Redwood Tech Force, to provide skilled labor for clients holding meetings and conventions in the Orlando area. Surviving family in addition to his parents and wife. are his daughter, Lindsey, his sister, Julie Slothower in Windermere, Fla, his aunt Carol Faust (Adrian), in Winston Salem, NC, his aunt Carol Stoy (Randy), in Cummings, Ga. and cousins Kimberly Brougher, Jennifer Williams and Wendy Tolmach in the Cummings, Ga. area.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woodland Memorial Park & Funeral Home & Crematory in Gotha, Fl. WoodlawnFuneralHomeGotha.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.