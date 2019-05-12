Services
Dawn V. Derridinger

Tampa, FL - Dawn V. Derridinger, passed peacefully surrounded by her children on April 25, 2019 in Tampa, FL. Born in Lewistown, PA, she grew up in Chambersburg.

Predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Richard K. Derridinger; her mother, Alma E. Van Buskirk; father, Ebert W. Pyles. Survived by her brother, Joseph AE Van Buskirk; children: Leslie Case, Lori Case, Bennington Derridinger Howlett, Olivia Derridinger, Richard, Jr.; grandchildren: Conor and Kevin Howlett, Emily and Neil Derridinger and Julia Case-Levine as well as nieces and nephews. She loved meeting new people, and cherished her friends and family.

Her humor, intelligence and compassion will be missed. We have many loving memories and she will live in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to www.cancerresearch.org or www.weareplanned parenthoodaction.org 1-855-789-7723. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Public Opinion on May 12, 2019
