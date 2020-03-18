Resources
Dean Alan Shreiner

Dean Alan Shreiner

Brisbane, CA - On Monday, March 9, 2020, Dean Alan Shreiner passed away at his home in Brisbane, California.

Dean was born June 20, 1956, in Chambersburg, PA to Richard and Mary [Burkhart] Shreiner. He graduated from CASHS in 1974 and from Kutztown University in 1978. After that he rode his bicycle from Virginia Beach, VA to San Diego, CA and took up residence in the San Francisco Bay area where he became a landscaper and an actor in local community theaters.

Dean was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mary and Richard Brown, two brothers, Kevin and Richard Shreiner and his loving partner Antonella Soldaini.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
