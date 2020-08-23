Dean M. Fleming



East Waterford - Dean M. Fleming, 90, of East Waterford, died Aug. 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Patricia Flagle, of McVeytown who was caring for him.



Born in Concord, PA, he was the last surviving of 12 children born to the late John and Nellie (Clouser) Fleming. He was educated in Concord schools and served in the Army during the Korean Era receiving the service medal with 3 bronze stars. Dean had been a faithful and long time attender of the former Brethren In Christ Church in Blairs Mills.



Mr. Fleming was a part time coal delivery man and retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg.



Surviving are 5 children: Cynthia Fleming of Waynesboro, Loretta Peck (Dale) of Mechanicsville, MD, Wayne Fleming of Aligash, ME, Patricia A. Flagle (Richard) of McVeytown and Bobby Fleming of East Waterford. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and great grandchildren



Friends may call at the Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, PA Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday after 10 A.M. and are invited to attend the service at 11 A.M. Interment with Military Honors at Concord Union Cemetery.









