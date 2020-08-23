1/
Dean M. Fleming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean M. Fleming

East Waterford - Dean M. Fleming, 90, of East Waterford, died Aug. 22, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Patricia Flagle, of McVeytown who was caring for him.

Born in Concord, PA, he was the last surviving of 12 children born to the late John and Nellie (Clouser) Fleming. He was educated in Concord schools and served in the Army during the Korean Era receiving the service medal with 3 bronze stars. Dean had been a faithful and long time attender of the former Brethren In Christ Church in Blairs Mills.

Mr. Fleming was a part time coal delivery man and retired from the Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg.

Surviving are 5 children: Cynthia Fleming of Waynesboro, Loretta Peck (Dale) of Mechanicsville, MD, Wayne Fleming of Aligash, ME, Patricia A. Flagle (Richard) of McVeytown and Bobby Fleming of East Waterford. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and great grandchildren

Friends may call at the Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, PA Wed., Aug. 26, 2020 between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday after 10 A.M. and are invited to attend the service at 11 A.M. Interment with Military Honors at Concord Union Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved