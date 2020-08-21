Deanna Reifsnyder
Chambersburg - Deanna Reifsnyder, age 53, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born June 8, 1967, in Scituate, RI, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Betty Joan Phillips Connelly.
Deanna worked as a home health aide for a number of years. She enjoyed NASCAR, reading and listening to music.
Surviving is her husband of 15 years, Joseph Reifsnyder, whom she married on October 23, 2004, two children, Scott Benjamin Connelly (wife Amanda) of Boiling Spring, PA and Joshua Jourdain of RI; one grandson, Grayson Connelly; three siblings, Luanne Webber of ME, Patricia Smith of ME, and Jane Copeland of Canada; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward L. Connelly of ME.
Services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
