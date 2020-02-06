Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deanne Foor


1963 - 2020
Deanne Foor Obituary
Deanne Foor

Chambersburg - DeAnne Patricia Foor, 57, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away February 5, 2020 at home. She was born on January 9, 1963 in White Sands, New Mexico to David and Deona (Kolb) Anderson. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the outdoors and doing yard work and gardening. She was very involved and enjoyed being part of her son's motocross racing.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Barry Foor and their two children; Michael and Matthew Foor and a grandson, Jaycob Bittinger.

She is also survived by ten siblings: David Lee (Carolyn) Anderson of Oklahoma City, OK, Diana (Anthony) Goetz of Charlotte, NC, Debra (Don) Facciolo Pinehurst, NC, Daniel (Kammie) Anderson St. Augustine, FL, Dolores (Tim Schoney) Anderson Albuquerque, NM, Dana (David) Russell of Shippensburg, Dorothea (John) Stark St. Augustine, FL, Donna Anderson Orange Park, FL, Daniella Grantham Corpus Christi, TX, and Darcy (Brian) Burall, Frederick, MD. Her mother, Deona Anderson of St. Augustine, FL. survived her and her father preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg from 6:00 till 8:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
