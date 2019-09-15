Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Bowman


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Bowman Obituary
Deborah Ann Bowman

Chambersburg, PA - Deborah Ann Bowman, age 72, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Quincy Village. Born August 29, 1947, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Welby and Louise Bush Houser.

A 1965 graduate of CASHS, Debbie went to work in elder home care. She enjoyed being around animals and cooking.

Surviving is her husband, John Bowman, whom she married July 7, 2008, a sister, Brenda Bard and husband Gary of Chambersburg, a niece, Lisa Olmeda and husband William of York, PA, a daughter, two step-daughters, and several grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 AM in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA, where David E. Stahl will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now