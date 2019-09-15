|
|
Deborah Ann Bowman
Chambersburg, PA - Deborah Ann Bowman, age 72, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Quincy Village. Born August 29, 1947, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Welby and Louise Bush Houser.
A 1965 graduate of CASHS, Debbie went to work in elder home care. She enjoyed being around animals and cooking.
Surviving is her husband, John Bowman, whom she married July 7, 2008, a sister, Brenda Bard and husband Gary of Chambersburg, a niece, Lisa Olmeda and husband William of York, PA, a daughter, two step-daughters, and several grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11 AM in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA, where David E. Stahl will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 15, 2019