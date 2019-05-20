|
Deborah Ann Bubak
Chambersburg - After a courageous and inspirational four-year fight against ovarian cancer, Deborah Ann Bubak, age 66, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, May 18. Debbie was born on August 9, 1952 in Johnstown, PA, to Betty R. and the late Donald F. Lentz. After graduating from Greater Johnstown Senior High School in 1970, she earned a BS in elementary education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1974. She began her teaching career in the Bedford, PA school distract from 1975-1979, and taught at Corpus Christi School in Chambersburg from 1987 until her retirement in 2014. Debbie wed the late Douglas P. Weimer in 1979, with whom she had her two sons, Jason and Chad. After Douglas passed away in 1989, Debbie remarried David A. Bubak in Chambersburg in 1999. Debbie was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, and enjoyed travel, researching her family's genealogy, and spending time with her family and many friends.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Donald F. Lentz; first husband, Douglas P. Weimer; and grandparents George and Caroline (Mattern) Frombach, and Albert and Nora (Alwine) Lentz, all of Johnstown, PA. Survived by her mother, Betty (Frombach) Lentz; husband David A. Bubak; brother Robert A. Lentz (wife Terri), of Johnstown; sons, Jason D. Weimer (wife Maria) of Orlando, FL, and Chad A. Weimer (wife Courtney) of San Diego, CA; and her 3 grandchildren: Hannah, Evangeline, and Isaiah. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. A funeral mass, celebrated by The Very Reverend Luis Rodriguez, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 23 at Corpus Christi Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, after which Debbie will be buried in Corpus Christi Cemetery, 651 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg. Immediately following burial, family and friends are invited to a memorial luncheon in celebration of Debbie's life at the Corpus Christi Church parish center.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Debbie's honor to Corpus Christi School's tuition assistance fund, 305 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA or to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement, 333Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 1911, who provided Debbie with tremendous care during her fight.
Published in Public Opinion on May 20, 2019