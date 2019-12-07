|
Deborah Fabrizio
Shippensburg - Deborah Ambrose Fabrizio, 67, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 6, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. She was born on August 3, 1952 in Woodstock, Virginia to Billy and Helen (Seal) Ambrose. She was licensed as a LPN, and after moving to this area she worked in various doctors in the Carlisle area. She managed a Book n Card store in Shippensburg for eleven years prior to its closing. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Washington Redskins and the Cincinnati Reds. She and her husband were members of Messiah United Methodist Church in Shippensburg.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael H. Fabrizio and their three children; Michael Jason (husband of Terri) Fabrizio of York, PA, Casey Matthew (husband of Sarah) Fabrizio of Sugarloaf, PA , and Mindy Fabrizio (wife of Jerrod) Koon of Rockingham, VA. She has four grandchildren; Faith & Antonia, and Lily and Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Michelle Veney of Waynesboro, VA.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg from 6:00 till 8:00 PM. The family requests the omission of flowers and request that memorial donations be sent to Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019