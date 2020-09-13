Deborah "Deb" Gearhart Leidig
Greencastle - Deborah "Deb" A. (Snoke) Gearhart Leidig, age 72 of Greencastle, PA died Friday evening September 11, 2020 in her home. She had been in declining health and in Hospice Care for the past two weeks.
Born September 13, 1947 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Anna R. (Myers) Snoke. She married her husband William "Bill" L. Leidig on June 23, 1990. He died on January 29, 2013.
Deb had worked at Walmart in Chambersburg for 25 years retiring in 2013. She also worked at the former Oaks Hardware Store in Greencastle. She was a 1965 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.
Deb participated in the local Relay For Life. She had attended the First United Methodist Church in Greencastle. Her hobbies and interests included going to casinos and the beach, she enjoyed her cat Snickers, watching humming birds but most of all spending time with her family.
Surviving family are a daughter Lorie Daley and husband Robert of Greencastle; three grandchildren Lindsay Zimmerman and husband Cory of Fannettsburg, PA, Kaitlyn Reasner of Fairfax, VA, Wyatt Gearhart and wife Emily of Mercersburg; five great-grandchildren and a daughter in law, Stephanie Gearhart of Mercersburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: a son Michael Gearhart, a brother Richard E. "Rick" Snoke, a sister Pamela A. Carr who died on August 25, 2020 and her best friend Bonnie Showalter.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday September 17 at 2:00 PM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Greencastle with Pastor Kevin P. Lay officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the John L. Grove Cancer Center 755 Norland Ave. Suite 100 Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com