Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Deborah "Deb" Layton

Deborah "Deb" Layton Obituary
Deborah "Deb" Layton

Greencastle - Deborah Kay "Deb" Layton, age 65, of Greencastle, PA passed away Saturday evening March 21, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 17, 1954 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Melchor D. "Meck" and Edith M. (Berger) Miller. She married her husband Daniel L. "Dan" Layton on August 12, 1972.

A 1972 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High school Deb was employed as the bookkeeper for their family business, Jack B. Layton Sons Electrical Contractors of Greencastle. She was a member of the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church near Chambersburg. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, shopping and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving family in addition to her husband are three sons Troy (and wife Rachel), Todd (and wife Sarah) & Trent Layton; her grandchildren: Hunter, Tory, Logan, Sophie, Alayna & Bryce.

Deb is also survived by her (14) siblings: Robert Miller (wife Ellen), Connie Keller (husband Harold), Jeannie Blubaugh,(husband Norm), Larry Miller (wife Barb), Richard Miller (wife Dena), Ronald Miller (wife Linda), D. Kim Miller (wife Bonnie), Betty Ann Miller, Pam Wingert (husband Dwayne), Doug Miller, Bonnie Overend, Mark Miller (wife Angie) Jeff Miller (wife Connie), Lori Ensminger (husband Mike). She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Brian in 1963.

Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Browns Mill Cemetery Kauffman, PA with Pastor Casey Hurst officiating. A private family viewing will be held at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , in honor of Deb's father Meck Miller. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
