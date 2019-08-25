|
|
Deborah M. Hoch
Newburg - Deborah M. Hoch, 64, of Newburg, PA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 4, 1955 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Donald Brechbill and the late Lucille J. Dullabaun Rock. A 1973 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School she had worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and had managed the Dollar Store in Shippensburg. Deborah loved animals. Her husband, Mark R. Hoch, preceded her in death on June 2, 2010.
She is survived by her sister, Pamela Fuller (Roger) and her niece, Bethany Taylor, all of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Landis "Lanny" P. Rock, II.
Services, under the direction of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019