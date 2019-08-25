Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Hoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah M. Hoch


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah M. Hoch Obituary
Deborah M. Hoch

Newburg - Deborah M. Hoch, 64, of Newburg, PA, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 4, 1955 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Donald Brechbill and the late Lucille J. Dullabaun Rock. A 1973 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School she had worked at Letterkenny Army Depot and had managed the Dollar Store in Shippensburg. Deborah loved animals. Her husband, Mark R. Hoch, preceded her in death on June 2, 2010.

She is survived by her sister, Pamela Fuller (Roger) and her niece, Bethany Taylor, all of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Landis "Lanny" P. Rock, II.

Services, under the direction of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now