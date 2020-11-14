Debra F. Rosenberry
Chambersburg - Debra F. Rosenberry, 62, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at her home. Born March 26, 1958 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of June Tolbert Bowling of Chambersburg and the late Robert L. Bowling. Debra was a 1977 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She was last employed at the Ingram Book Company and had previously worked at CitiCorp and Patriot Federal Credit Union. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Fayetteville where she had been active with youth fellowship early in her life. She was a member of the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the VFW in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and collecting Longaberger baskets and Boyd's Bears.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Rich Rosenberry, whom she married August 27, 1977; two sons, Gregory R. Rosenberry and Kevin M. Rosenberry and wife Michelle, all of Chambersburg; three grandsons, Adrian A. Soto of Las Vegas, NV and Kevin Addyson Rosenberry and Wyatt Lee Rosenberry, both of Chambersburg. She is also survived by three sisters, Shirley Shaffer and husband George of Chambersburg, Roberta Lauver and husband Robert of Florida, and Kay Bowers and husband Ted of Chambersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Mr. Jay Peterson will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. There will be no public viewing.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Penn State Cancer Institute. Checks should be made payable to Penn State University and mailed to the Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 with "In Memory of Debra Rosenberry" on the memo line or you may donate online at engage.pennstatehealth.org/cancer
