Debra J. Shew
Fayetteville - Debra J. Shew, 60, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 4, 1958 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Della Showalter Rosenberry and the widow of the late David E. Shew, who preceded her in death on December 1, 2014.
Debra worked in retail most of her life, most recently for Modnur Pharmacy. She was a member of the Fayetteville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to concerts and traveling with her husband on his truck deliveries. She loved going to Lancaster, PA and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC. Her favorite times were spent with family; especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Michael Shew of Fayetteville, David Scott Shew (Jennifer) of Ft. Loudon, and Cody Lynn Shew (Brittany) of Edenville; five grandchildren, Austin, Katlin, Zoey, Chloe, and Serenity; and her brother Richard Rosenberry (Debra) of Chambersburg.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care, 22 St. Paul Drive, Suite 104, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on June 26, 2019