Debra L. Williams
Chambersburg - Debra L. Williams, 66, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born November 17, 1953 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Harold John and Delores May Phillips.

Debbie was employed for over 30 years as a CNA at various retirement homes in the area, most recently with Menno Haven. She attended New Franklin Assembly of God and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Debbie often spoke of her sons and grandchildren and loved when they came to visit. Her family was very dear to her heart. She loved to knit and crochet, plant flowers and other plants. She had the green thumb of the family. Debbie made hundreds of hats and scarves and other items for Operation Christmas Child. She also enjoyed making dishcloths for all of her family. Just recently she was teaching her brother Greg to knit and was always willing to take time to teach anyone who wanted to learn. She will always be in her family's hearts.

She is survived by two sons, Michael S. Williams (Cristina) of State College, PA and Brandon J. Williams (Renee) of Phoenixville, PA; five grandchildren, Anzelm, Izabella, Liam, Emma and Cara Williams; eight siblings, Bertha A. Paine (Richard) of Chambersburg, Teresa Diane Gaullp of Parkville, MD, Harold J. "Jake" Phillips (Kimberly) of Waycross, GA, Susan L. Phillips of Chambersburg, Rodney L. Phillips of Chambersburg, Sandra K. "Sandy" Lanehart (Barry) of Venice, FL, Barbara J. Boyer (William) of Chambersburg and Gregory R. Phillips of Chambersburg.; three nieces; and four nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Pastor James Brunetto will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
