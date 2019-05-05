|
Deirdre R. Bruton McKelvey
Greencastle - Deirdre R. Bruton McKelvey died April 26 of an aggressive form of lung cancer in Chambersburg, PA. She was born in Chiengmai, Thailand, where her parents served as Peace Corps Volunteers. She grew up in Takoma Park, MD, and attended Montgomery Blair High School, The Field School, and Montgomery College.
Deirdre worked for years in the Washington, DC area as a self-taught computer systems operator before moving the Greencastle, PA, where she married Larry McKelvey and lived for the rest of her life.
Deirdre struggled bravely and successfully to recover from substance addiction. Her last years were filled with the love and joy of rebonding with family and old friends, and caring for her beloved dogs and cats.
She will be remembered as an avid crafts person and history buff, an active and passionate advocate for social justice and a change in political leadership, and as a caring friend to those in need.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Promise Animal League of Boonsboro MD, apromise.org.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please go to https://memorials.sellersfuner alhome.com/Deirdre-McKelvey/3821233/index.php for more information.
Published in Public Opinion on May 5, 2019