Delnore Franklin Mills, Sr. "Dilly"
Chambersburg, PA - Delnore Franklin Mills, Sr. "Dilly" age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Menno Haven Rehab Center. Born February 1, 1943 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Arthur Franklin and Esther Walck Mills.
A Restauranteur, Del was co-owner and operator of Dilly's in Chambersburg for over 25 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, a life member and former administrator of the Moose Lodge 842, the Roanoke/Richmond Moose Lodge, where he was also an administrator, life member of the Marine Corps League, member of the VFW and American Legion SAL Post 46. He was also a board member of the Franklin County Crime Solvers, the Pennsylvania Tavern Association, and the Franklin, Fulton, and Adams County Tavern Association. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR, cooking, and serving others. Del and his wife, Sandy served the community free meals for 25 years on Thanksgiving Day, while they were proprietors of Dilly's.
Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Sandra Mowen; two children, Joseph Mills (wife Eva) of Marysville, PA and Marina Tolbert (Kevin Summers) of Chambersburg, PA; two step-daughters, Michele Eyler (husband Tom) of New Bern, NC and Regina Warr (husband Jeffrey) of Inwood, WV; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Delnore Franklin Mills, Jr. "Frank" and Ryan Mills and a brother, Edward Mills.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Steve Livermore and Rev. Dr. Dianne Salter will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. All PA Department of Health, Social Distancing, and CDC Recommendations will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to the following charities, First United Methodist Church specifically for Hungry Hearts, 225 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA, Noah's House, 2138 LWE, Chambersburg, PA 17202, Gracie's Place, 1879 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, or the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
