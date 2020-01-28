|
|
Delores A. Shindledecker
Shippensburg - Delores Abigail Shindledecker, age 88, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Shippensburg Healthcare Center. She was born June 29, 1931 in Newburg, the daughter of the late Clarence Lester and Elizabeth Jane (Dyraman) Raudabaugh.
She worked as a seamstress at the former L'Aiglon Clothing Factory in Shippensburg. She, along with others who knew her, described her as a hardworking woman. She was a member of Upper Strasburg Church of God for 55 years. In her spare time, Delores enjoyed baking pies for everyone and was known as the "Pie Lady".
Delores is survived by her loving daughter, Brenda Little and her husband, James of McKeesport, PA; two sisters, Louetta Bingham and her husband, William of Orrstown, PA and Marlene Cook and her husband, William of Scotland, PA; three step-daughters, Jane Pensinger and her husband, Tom of Greencastle, PA, Charlotte Seidman of San Diego, CA and Ann Killian and her husband, Edward of Saxton, PA; granddaughter, Wendy Jackson of Owings Mills, MD; grandson, David Wenger and his wife, Dawn of Burleson, TX; five great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren and four step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her sister, Carma Mull; five brothers, Delmer Raudabaugh, Lester Raudabaugh, Reginald Raudabaugh, Ross Raudabaugh and Gerald Raudabaugh and one great-grandchild.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on February 15, 2020 at Upper Strasburg Church of God with Pastor Timothy Redmond officiating and a luncheon to follow. Anyone who would like to share during the service please contact Brenda Little via email at [email protected] Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Delores's memory to Upper Strasburg Church of God, 9716 Upper Strasburg Rd., PO Box 68, Upper Strasburg, PA 17265, or plant them in your yard and enjoy them in her memory. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020