|
|
Delores Catherine Ocker
Shippensburg - Delores Catherine Ocker, 89, of Shippensburg, entered eternity, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born July 9, 1930 near Mongul, PA. Delores was a daughter of the late Wilbur A. and Helen Catherine Elizabeth Holtry Myers. She worked, along with her husband, on their dairy farm, while caring for a family of eight. Delores also had a vital part in raising her grandchildren. She cared for a large vegetable garden and her flower beds. Delores was a faithful Christian throughout her life. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert I. Ocker whom she married September 26, 1947, and passed away December 13, 2009. An infant son, David Ocker, and six siblings, June Zinn, Twyla Lynch, Esther Parson, Roy Myers, Eugene Myers and Connie Myers are also deceased. Delores is survived by four sons, Daniel (Robin) Ocker, Galen "Zeke" (Kim) Ocker, Timothy (Paula) Ocker and Carl (Lisa) Ocker; four daughters, Thelma (Gary) Diehl, Nancy (Keith) Carroll, Rhoda (Charles) Treher and Susan (Quinn) Grove; three siblings, Gerald Thomas (Peggy) Myers, Judy (Frank) Stine and Romaine (John) Jones; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Wallis. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) C/O Summit Health Development Office, 785 Fifth Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 18, 2019