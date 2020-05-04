|
Delores K. Beltz
Greenwood, DE - Delores K. Beltz, 67, of Greenwood, DE and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. Born December 28, 1952 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Rice Bricker. Her beloved husband, Jeffrey Beltz, preceded her in death on February 22, 2012.
Delores was a 1971 graduate of Holiness Gospel School in Etters, PA. She was employed as a nanny and homemaker for the Emery Etter family for over 25 years. Delores attended Hamilton Heights God's Missionary Church in Chambersburg. She enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Jeremy and wife Christina of Waldron, MI, Amanda Beltz of Greenwood, DE; six grandchildren, Noah, Felicity, Gracelyn, and Preston Beltz, and Natalie and Claudia-Joy Dwight; four siblings, Bernice DeStefano and husband David of Lewisburg, PA, Roger Bricker and wife Carolyn of Chambersburg, Margaret Bennett and husband Barry of Rebersburg, PA and Leonard Bricker and wife Glenda of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Lehman.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 5, 2020