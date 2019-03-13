|
Delores Sellers
Fayetteville - Delores L. "Dee" (Gearhart) Sellers, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away March 3, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services, Chambersburg. following a short illness. She was born on December 31, 1933 in Chambersburg daughter of the late Arthur and Stella (Draper ) Gearhart. She is a member of Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church. She had worked for many years at Gian t Foods till her retirement.
Dee is survived by her husband of 66 years, John "Jack" Sellers of Fayetteville, her two daughters, Tammy Scalia of Blue Ridge, GA and Tonya (wife of Michael) Weist of Valdosta, GA., and her sister, Dolly Osterman of Chambersburg. She is also survived by the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kyllie Scalia of West Palm Beach, FL, Brittany (wife of Chris) Frish and their children, Olivia and Madelyn, Blue Springs, MO, Pastor Austin (husband of Angela) Weist and their children, Grace & Natalie of Marion, KY and Antonio Scalia of Ashville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church at Scotland, PA on March 22, 2019 at 11:00AM with the Pastors Austin Weist and Garry Culler officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family request the omission of flowers, and asks that memorial donations be sent to the Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania (Franklin County), 1130 South 19th Street, Harrisburg, PA., 17104. Online condolences may be expressed at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 13, 2019