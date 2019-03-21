Services
Fort Loudon - Delores Jean Taylor, 71, of Ft. Loudon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Chambersburg hospital.

Born July 28, 1947, in Waynesboro, PA, she was a daughter of the late Mary Reese Armstrong and stepfather Daniel Armstrong.

Delores attended the Greencastle Antrim School District High School. She married Jack Lee Taylor II in 1991. She had a loving heart and enjoyed working as caregiver to the elderly. She enjoyed music such as rock and roll and attending concerts with her husband Jack. Delores loved gathering up her animals and taking them on trips to the hunting cabin with Jack. She loved her family, grandchildren, husband, and animals very much.

Delores is survived by her spouse of 28 years, Jack Taylor II, sons: Rick, Michael & Rodney College, and daughter Michelle Hock, stepchildren Sean & Amanda Taylor. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Courtney Mercer, Brittany Hock, Derrick, Ricky, Autumn, Amber, Nickolous College, Alex, Alexandria, Landon Taylor, and great-grandchildren, Amiah Hock, Breanna Rogers, Ashlyn Rogers, Halley Hege, and siblings: Roger, Charlie, Faye, Susan, Debbie, Vicky, and Cheryl.

Delores is preceded in death by her brother Delmus Reese.

A memorial service for Delores will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Marcus Abernethy officiating.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 21, 2019
