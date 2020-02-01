Services
Delores V. Baughman Obituary
Delores V. Baughman

Chambersburg - Delores V. Baughman, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her family by her side. Born June 15, 1928 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Ada Mildred Wagaman Argenbright. Her beloved husband, Glen L. Baughman, preceded her in death in 1982.

Delores was a 1948 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. Early in her life she was employed at Hoover's Turkey Farm in Fayetteville and spent most of her adult life making a home for her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, listening to music and dancing. She also loved animals.

She is survived by her five children, Glenda D. Funk (David) of Chambersburg, Robert L. Baughman (Becky) of Aurora CO, Susan K. Byers (Larry) of Chambersburg, Gerald A. Baughman of Chambersburg, and Christine Baughman Byers (companion Mike Holstay) of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Heather Forsythe, Holly Wagaman, Bryan Byers, and Brooklyn Byers; four great grandchildren, Raven, Cason, Baron and Carper; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert E. Baughman; two sisters and one brother.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
