Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
Dema Saunders Nappier

Dema Saunders Nappier Obituary
Dema Saunders Nappier

Silver Spring, MD - Dema Saunders Nappier, 96, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Chambersburg, PA passed peacefully on January 12, 2020 at Hill Haven Nursing Home. Born June 11, 1923 in Rockwood, PA, she was the youngest daughter of eleven children born to the late Archibald Blaine and Ruthella (Robinson) Saunders. Dema was also predeceased by her loving husband, William "Bill" Nappier, three brothers and seven sisters.

She is survived by one daughter, Renee Nappier and one sister-in-law, Gladys Burke Saunders of Greencastle, PA , one nephew, four nieces and a host of extended family and friends.

Dema graduated from Chambersburg High School and was a devoted member of John Wesley AME Zion Church. After moving to Washington, DC, Dema began a long career of federal service with the Department of the Navy and then with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 23 at the Interfaith Chapel in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-support/donate-now

For more information, please visit

www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
