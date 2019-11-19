Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demetrios G. "Jimmy" Kalathas


1982 - 2019
Demetrios G. "Jimmy" Kalathas Obituary
Demetrios G. "Jimmy" Kalathas

Chambersburg, PA - Demetrios G. "Jimmy" Kalathas, age 37, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born February 16, 1982, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of George M. Kalathas and the late Lambriny Lainas Kalathas.

Jimmy was a 2000 graduate of CASHS. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with family and his children. He also enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his father he is survived by two children, Odessa Kalathas of Chambersburg, PA and Jace Kalathas of Chambersburg, PA; three siblings, Michael G. Kalathas (wife Brittany) of Martinsburg, WV, Nick G. Kalathas (wife LaRae) of Chambersburg, PA, and Christina G. Kalathas of Chambersburg, PA; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A viewing service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Funeral service and Interment are private (family and close friends). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Healthy Communities Partnership of Greater Franklin County (www.hcpfranklinpa.org/donate); Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill, PA (www.holytrinityhbg.org/); or (www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html). Online condolences may be offered on Jimmy's Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
