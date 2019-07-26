Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
More Obituaries for Dennis Barnhart
Dennis Barnhart

Dennis Barnhart


1945 - 2019
Dennis Barnhart Obituary
Dennis Barnhart

Chambersburg - Dennis N. Barnhart, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 8, 1945 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lloyd C. and Ruth A. (Shives) Barnhart. He played football for C.A.S.H.S. graduating in 1964 and attended King St. Church. Denny was a past member of the Landis-McCleaf Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post #224, Charles Nitterhouse Post #1599 VFW and the Loyal Order of the Moose #842. He loved his bear hunting and fishing trips to Canada and local deer hunting. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Robinson) Barnhart, his high school sweetheart whom he married on December 27,1968; a son, Jeffrey Brian Barnhart, brother Leon W. Barnhart, nieces: Jennifer, Renee, Candy; and sister-in-law Kathy Barnhart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee Barnhart. A Visitation will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sellers Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 26, 2019
