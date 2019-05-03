|
|
Dennis D. Welker
Chambersburg - Dennis D. Welker, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 22, 1940 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Lester and Isabel Rife Welker. Denny was a 1958 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and in his early years worked for 25 years at Mountain Brook Orchards. He later owned and operated Denny's Auto Center in St. Thomas for 25 years, retiring in 2009. He was an auctioneer for over 55 years, conducting sales of personal property and real estate in Franklin County. He also auctioned automobiles for 25 years at Mason-Dixon Auto Auction, York Springs Auto Auction, and Winchester Auto Auction in Winchester, VA. He was a member of the Mason-Dixon Automobile Club of America, Mason-Dixon Corvette Club, and the Pennsylvania Auctioneer's Association for many years. He served on the Auctioneer's Board of Examiners for a two year term, being the youngest member to serve on the Board. In his lifetime he conducted over 6000 sales. He was a lifelong member of Crider's United Brethren Church where he held several offices. His hobbies included buying and selling various antiques.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy J. Pilgrim Welker, whom he married October 25, 1963; his son, Robert D. Welker; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Jane Sellers, all of Chambersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Keith Elliott, Rev. Ronald Cook, Rev. Harold Yeager and Rev. Garnet Myers will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday and from 9:00-10:00 Am Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crider's United Brethren Church, 2380 Loudon Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201, or to a . Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 3, 2019